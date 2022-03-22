Police task teams in Kamuli have arrested six suspects linked to a follow-home and front-gate attack and robbery, against Opio Ali, a 30-year-old mobile money dealer in Kamuli.

The incident happened on March 15, around 8pm, after the victim was dropped at Denning zone, Mulamba ward, Southern division in Kamuli Municipality.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, as Opio approached his gate, a gang of criminals who emerged from the gate viciously assaulted him and grabbed his bag containing cash used in his business.

“The victim was also injured when he got involved in a physical altercation with the armed robbers. He was rushed to Kamuli General Hospital for medical attention where he succumbed to the injuries,” Enanga noted.

Enanga added that the suspect had robbed the killer gun from a private security guard, of Blue Light Guards Uganda called John Matege, whom they attacked last week, and beat him to death before taking off with his gun.

Enanga noted that the police task teams have since embarked on a serious manhunt for the suspects and that they have so far arrested six who allegedly form part of the gang.

The arrested include ; Matege Joseph, Mukisa William, Mwebya Joel, Lubuka Alex, Kuteira Janat and Katajja Moses.

“Multiple searches were conducted in their homes and exhibits of evidential values recovered from their homes, including the gun that the suspects used in the commission of the offence, 6 live ammunitions, a panga and the deceased’s bag. Efforts to trace the other gang members ongoing,” Enanga noted.

Following the incident, the police mouthpiece has urged the public to take extra care when leaving and returning home warning that follow-home robberies and front-gate attacks are becoming one of the most serious and potentially dangerous crimes in the country.

“We urge the public to practice safety measures while near the gate. Always alert the people at home to inspect the main gate and search the area. If all is clear, they can then signal you to proceed home,” Enanga cautioned.

He added, “In certain high-risk areas, consideration of security guards is necessary. Never hesitate to call the police to report suspicious actions of people outside the gate or premises, because they may turn out to be criminals monitoring the premises, layout of the areas. At times follow-home robbers trail you up on boda bodas and motor vehicles, so be out of the look for suspicious motorists.”