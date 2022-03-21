The National Resistance Movement (NRM) diaspora representatives have told the European Union (EU) that government does not take pride in torturing Ugandans.

In a presentation that was delivered on Monday to the EU Parliament in Brussels, two NRM representatives, Lillian Ikulumet, and Chelsea Kans, stated that the NRM government condemns torture in totality.

Ikulumet is a Ugandan based in Germany, while Kans is based in Netherlands.

The duo added that government is also taking practical steps to address all forms of torture.

“Right away, Uganda and NRM party does not want torture. It arbores and condemns torture in totality. It calls on all human beings to join in condemning torture in all forms,” the duo told EU.

Ikulumet, in her speech, said that the Ugandan government is also taking measures to ensure that all security operatives who violate human rights are, and will be liable for their individual actions.

The Germany based NRM representative added that Uganda has ratified a number of international instruments, to ensure that more Ugandans are protected from torture.

Ikulumet noted that while government appreciates that a state party to the civilized group of nations e.g. UN, a case in point of Uganda should be assessed in terms of its legislative measures in place, they also note that a country should be assessed by the practical steps it takes to prevent and protect people from torture.

“In as far as legislation is concerned; Uganda is perfect in the areas of torture. The practical steps involved in the protection from torture in Uganda include Presidential directives, spirit of the Anti-torture Act, Awards by Court, Visitation of detainees, among others,” Ikulumet said.

She said that government recognises “substantive matters of concern” including the torture of National Unity Platform (NUP) cordinator for Kasese District, Samuel Masereka and author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

“Investigations are ongoing and some suspects have been apprehended,” she said.

Nile Post understands that the NRM – EU meeting was held in reaction to the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s statement to the EU last month during the fifth Annual Africa Week Conference that was held in Brussels.

During the conference, Kyagulanyi called upon the EU to set real democracy and observance of the rule of law as a precondition for giving support to the Uganda government.

Last week, President Museveni in an interview with the Voice of America blamed acts of torture on traditional ideas and colonialism that took place between 1800 – 1960s.

The President noted that during colonial times, colonial security officers used a lot of torture and inhumane tactics to get information from Africans, setting a precedent which some elements in security still embrace till today.

Museveni, who is also the commander in chief reiterated his stand on torture, saying that it is not necessary and said that sensitisation is going on within Uganda’s forces.

“The laws are there, but the sensitization to tell them that first of all, torture is not necessary,” he said.