Day one of the Nile Special-sponsored Vumbula Uganda Festival left lasting impressions as Jose Chameleone, Coco Finger, among other stars performed.

On Saturday, the two-day Vumbula Uganda festival kicked off at the Uganda Museum.

By midday, the gates had been opened and several revellers started flocking into the grounds to have a thrill of the festival.

From tourism and fashion showcases, cultural and heritage displays, the Vumbula Uganda Festival had it all going on through the day.

As the sun went to bed, the performances hit a new gear and the big crowds that attended got to vibe with their stars including Jose Chameleone, Coco Finger, MC Kats, among many others.

In the huge crowds, a few notable faces were seen including celebrities, media personalities, corporate personalities, among others.

Day Two happens today and music lovers will be entertained by other big stars in Spice Diana, Ykee Benda, Angella Katatumba, among many others.

About Vumbula Uganda Festival

Vumbula Uganda sets out to unearth the uniqueness of the Pearl of Africa through premium event experiences.

The festival aims at bringing together all the tourism enthusiasts in one space to celebrate Uganda’s beauty, culture, music, heritage, and uniqueness in all aspects.