President Yoweri Museveni has ordered that the Ugandan flag, one for the East African Community and all flags in Uganda should be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and public grounds to mourn the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

This is to happen until Oulanyah is buried.

” I direct that the flags in Uganda fly at half- masts until the burial of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah. This is provided for in the official burials’ procedures. More will be said and communicated as we go along,” Museveni said in a message on Monday afternoon.

The president said that as he extends condolences to the children and the wider family of Speaker Oulanyah, he will speak in details about the life of the deceased Speaker of the Ugandan parliament with time.

” I have activated the National Organizing committee, under the Hon. Milly Babalanda, to organise the official burial of the late Speaker. They know what to do. “

Speaker Oulanyah passed on yesterday morning in Seattle, USA where he had been admitted earlier after falling sick.

Ever since he was elected as Speaker of Parliament in May last year, Oulanyah had hardly chaired any sittings due to ill health. His deputy Anita Among has steered most of the sittings.