MTN Uganda’s youth dedicated platform, MTN Pulse, last week, awarded scholarships to 10 youths following a partnership between Victoria University and MTN Uganda, with a vision of supporting teens to attain further education for a prosperous future.

Victoria University (VU) is a premier transformational higher education-oriented institution of learning with the mission of providing a dynamic environment, innovation, research, and community engagement. Victoria University has 2 intakes with one starting in March and another in September.

The 10 winners of the 5 full and 5 partial scholarships have commenced their studies today, 21st March 2022 in the University’s March intake.

Speaking at the scholarship awarding ceremony, Somdev Sen the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Uganda highlighted that the partnership is anchored on MTN Pulse’s steadfast commitment to create and extend opportunities to the youth in a bid to help them realize their full potential and get ahead in life.

“On behalf of MTN Uganda, I applaud the winners of these scholarships and wish them well in their studies at one of the most prestigious learning institutions in the country,” Somdev said.

Through this partnership, Victoria University is targeting problem solvers that have transformational ideas that change lives and impact the community while MTN Pulse is providing support to the youth to help them reach their full potential.

The winners of the full scholarships include; Alupo Yvonne, Nanteza Nuriat, Jumba Jonathan, Nambissa Blessing Tracy, and Remo Idris Sebbi while the winners of the partial scholarships include; Mbogga A Swamaduh, Kataike Bridget, Nakayiwa Brenda, Nakayiga Shamim, and Okanya Brian.

Dr Lawrence Muganga the Vice Chancellor, Victoria University assured the winners that Victoria University is focused on harnessing the potential of all youth with innovative ideas for the betterment of their lives and country.

“Young people look around yourselves and the world, the world is too big and you can reach wherever you want. Of all people who live on earth about 23% are student’s. So you step in a sea of people that are trying to better themselves. As Malcom X noted that education is your passport to your future, You either claim your passport now or you leave it behind and the boarders will close and you will not go anywhere. To those who prepare themselves for that very future, they are going to thrive. You have the opportunity that Victoria University and MTN pulse have given you an opportunity to be part of MTN Pulse Nation, the nation of life, grab it, live with it, benefit from it and Victoria University is there to hand hold you and take you to that future you desire most,” said Dr Muganga.

He explained that education has bitter roots, but the fruits are sweet.

“The way you conduct yourself when you come to Victoria University will determine which fruit you get. For Victoria University we are to give you the best education you will ever find in this country or East Africa. We think if a company like MTN is hiring, they are always looking for experience, so we will ensure that by the time you graduate you will leave with a 2-3 years of work experience,” he said.

The 10 winners were voted by the public based on their submitted videos, explaining why they needed the MTN Pulse-Victoria University scholarships.

Over 12,000 votes were received on the pulse platform.

This partnership will further cement the MTN Pulse’s ambition towards the empowerment and advancement of teens and youths in Uganda. Last year, MTN Pulse developed a strategic partnership with Fuzu, the leading career guidance, and job opportunities platform to improve the career and job prospects of Pulsers.

According to Somdev, it is easy for youth to become MTN Pulsers; All they have to do is dail *157# OK.