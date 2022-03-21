The president of Democratic Party (DP), Norbert Mao has called on Ugandans to learn from the death of the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah’s and preach unity rather than hatred amongst themselves.

Oulanyah died Sunday morning in Seatle, United States where he has been receiving treatment following months of battling a yet to be known disease.

Days to Oulanyah’s death, Mao alongside deputy Speaker Anita Among, the Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, and the Speaker’s brother had flown to the U.S to check on him.

In his statement issued on Sunday, the DP party chairman said he was heartbroken and sad about Oulanyah’s death but thanked God he was one of the few people that saw the Speaker alive before he slipped away.

Mao, however, advised that Oulanyah’s suffering and death be a turning point for Ugandans to confront things that divide them if they want to progress in whatever they do.

“Uganda can still be the promised land it is meant to be. But we meander in the Sinai desert of hatred fuelled by despair. Yet beyond the horizon lies Canaan! It is my prayer that our brother’s death may plant a new seed of hope that will overcome the despair that make us turn on each other rather than to each other,” Mao said.

Mao noted that amidst all the sorrow, confusion and cynicism, there is always a choice between validating conspiracy theories or celebrating a life of significance.

“There is a place and time for weighing conspiracy theories. For now let us celebrate life lived with uncommon courage and conviction.”

As per the Parliamentary Pensions Act, Oulanyah is expected to be accorded a public holiday.

On Monday, president Museveni said he had activated the National Organizing Committee, under the Minister of presidency, Milly Babalanda, to organise the official burial of the Late Speaker.

Museveni also directed that all the flags in Uganda fly at half-masts until the burial of Oulanyah.