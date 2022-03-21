Minister for ICT and National Guidance Dr. Chris Baryomunsi has condemned as “inhumane” social media users who are using social media to celebrate the death of the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah.

Oulanyah was announced dead on Sunday in a hospital in Seattle, Washington where he has been hospitalised since February 4, 2022.

A section of Ugandans on social media have since taken to social media to make memes and “inhumane” comments about his death.

Speaking to NBS Television on Monday morning, Baryomunsi said that this is wrong and that it should be condemned by all right-thinking Ugandans.

“There are several Ugandans who are human beings but are not being human,” he said.

“We condemn those who are using social media spaces to celebrate the death of the Rt. Hon. Jacob Oulanyah,” Baryomunsi added.

The ICT minister said that at such a time, Ugandans should be coming together to mourn the death of the deceased speaker of parliament.

Baryomunsi revealed that burial arrangements for the fallen speaker will be one of the key issues to be discussed during Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

“Today or tomorrow morning, we shall be able to give a tentative statement on the burial arrangements,” the minister revealed.

He said that government expects the body of the deceased speaker to arrive in the country in the next three or four days.