On Sunday afternoon, Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah was announced dead after falling sick for some time.

President Museveni announced Oulanyah’s death via his social media accounts but indicated the Speaker had died earlier at 10:30am but the announcement was delayed to allow the children get informed first.

The Ugandan agricultural economist, lawyer and politician served as the Speaker of the 11th Parliament having been elected into the position on 24 May 2021, after defeating former Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

Battle for Speakership

For most of the year 2020 and 2021, it was a battle between Oulanyah and Kadaga on who was to be the Speaker of the 11th parliament.

Oulanyah’s camp openly said he is the rightful candidate for party in the speakership race after an alleged 2016 agreement that he lets Kadaga complete her 10 year tenure as speaker of parliament and he takes over from there.

However, on the other side, Kadaga has vehemently dismissed the same, saying there has never been such an agreement.

At an event at Speke Resort Hotel in Munyonyo where he launched his speakership bid, Kadaga said she has a team of 300 MPs supporting her bid for the speakership.

She said whereas her campaign team has more than 300 MPs, only 150 had been invited so as to meet the Covid-19 Standard Operating guidelines.

At the same event, Kadaga accused Oulanyah of being timid.

“While I was there(UK), my deputy (Oulanyah) rang me saying there is something he cannot handle, he told me to come back immediately because it was urgent, he said he could not handle the age limit debate,’Kadaga said.

Oulanyah returns fire

Speaking at a separate event, days later, Oulanyah dismissed the claims as lies, saying a person with 300 MPs supporting their bid would not bother campaigning.

“The vote is the vote. Let’s wait for the vote. You have 300 MPs and you are still campaigning! If you have 300 hundred you don’t campaign,”Oulanyah said.

“You know the truth has a way of coming out at its own time. Lies have a way of fizzling out at their own times as well. Let’s leave it for time. I never ran away from anything and I am not going to start at this age,”Oulanyah said.

In the following developments, Oulanyah, who had been chosen by the ruling NRM party as its flagbearer trounced Kadaga who came as independent in the speakership race.

Biography

Born on March, 23, 1965 to Nathan L’okori and Karen Atwon in the then Gulu district, Oulanyah attended St.Joseph’s College Layibi, Dr.Obote College Boroboro and Kololo Senior Secondary School for his O and A level education.

In 1988, he joined Makerere University where he studied agricultural economics and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in 1991.

In 1991, he joined law school at Makerere University, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Laws degree ,having earlier served as speaker of the students’ guild at the university.

He joined Law Development Centre in 1995 and obtained a postgraduate diploma in legal practice but later worked as a lecturer at LDC.

During the same time, Oulanyah began private law practice at Oulanyah, Onoria & Company Advocates and in 2001, he entered elective politics when he was elected as the Omoro County Member of Parliament as a Uganda People’s Congress cardholder whereas the country was still in the movement political system.

Oulanyah also participated in the peace talks between the Ugandan government and Kony’s Lord’s Resistance Army rebels.

In 2006, standing as a UPC candidate, Oulanyah was trounced in Omoro County and later that year, he quit UPC to join the ruling NRM party.

In 2011, he was re-elected as Omoro County MP in the ninth parliament on the NRM ticket and was later elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

He was in the January 2021 parliament election re-elected as Omoro County MP and later in May that year, he was elected as Speaker of Parliament.