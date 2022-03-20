National Unity Platform leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine has gone hard on St.Mary’s College Kisubi for “continuously” “hounding” his son Solomon Ssekayi Kampala.

Last month, media reports indicated that Kampala was handed a two-week suspension over indiscipline.

On Saturday, during the parents and teachers meeting at the school along Entebbe road, Kyagulanyi blasted the school headmaster, Brother Deodati Aganyira over continued mistreatment of his son at the school.

Kyagulanyi said his son was blocked from contesting from one of the prefect positions in the school over flimsy reasons.

“You told me that for a child to be a leader in this school, they must be an A student not an average student like my son. The second reason I was given for my son not running for leadership in this school is that students who are overly popular are not allowed to run for office in this school. I was hurt because we all train our children to become leaders,” the visibly angry Kyagulanyi said on Saturday amidst support from a number of fellow parents who attended the meeting.

Kyagulanyi said he had on many occasions been told by his son that he was being targeted at the school noting that he had ignored the reports but noted it was to much for him to bear.

The NUP leader and opposition strongman said that he had accepted to heed to the request by the school administration that he stays away from the school meetings to avoid attracting unnecessary attention but said he felt it was time to speak out.

He also commented on the circumstances under which his son was suspended form school, noting that they had entered a “gentlemen’s agreement” for the matter not to be talked about in public but said he was astonished to see the same in the media.

““We had agreed that everything remains there without anything leaking out and that’s why I never said anything to the public even when I have plenty of access to the media as you all know. Since it’s the head teacher who recently spoke to the media, let me also make my case,”Kyagulanyi said.

Public reaction

Several members of the public have since supported Kyagulanyi, saying it was wrong to leak the information to the media.