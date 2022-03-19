Vice President Jessica Alupo has commended journalists for the work they do in amplifying messages concerning government programs.

She said the role done by journalists in taking the messages to the grassroots was complementary to the work done by government.

“Government has designed programs whose beneficiaries are the masses. Therefore, I am here today, to appreciate the role done by the media, in informing, educating, and sensitizing those very masses,”she said.

The Vice President made the remarks at a function where she launched the Teso Media Initiative for Development SACCO, an association that brings together journalists and members of the press in Teso-at Akello Hotel, Soroti.

Alupo said that the press and government have a strong symbiotic relationship, and the dissemination of government programs at both local and national levels is key, assuring them of freedom of the press but also reminding them of their responsibility to be patriotic citizens.

She asked them to continue working together and advised that they should do their work diligently with facts.

Alupo rallied journalists on consistency, research based factual analysis and assured them of government’s continued support.

“We value the work you do because it informs, educates, and sensitizes people. We are in an era where almost every home has a radio, so amplify the message factually such that the audience becomes inquisitive and interested,” Alupo added.

The Vice President rallied the journalists to amplify the message of the recently launched Parish Development Model (PDM) so that everyone is involved.

“With the PDM already launched, regulations, guidelines and the policy passed, and with all enabling laws in place, please focus on its positive implementation,” Alupo asked, adding that when the program succeeds, the media will have played a bigger role.

“That is how we are supposed to work symbiotically as we move into the middle-income status,” she stressed.

Speaking about their SACCO, the Vice President counseled the journalists to remain united in spite of common challenges.

“Your common opportunities and goals should challenge you to sustain the SACCO, with all the financial discipline to grow it further.”

This SACCO received a presidential donation of shs30 million two months ago which they have ably used to strengthen it by borrowing and returning it for others to borrow from.

The Vice President also rallied them on working for the greater cause and development of Teso.

The SACCO members pledged to put their funds to developmental use for improved livelihoods.

The Resident City Commissioner Peter Pex Paak commended the Vice President in particular and government in general for supporting the media.

He reminded them of the importance of mindset change, saying for example, money for SACCOs isn’t a donation, but a tool for development.

“Use it and return it, so it can benefit the next person,” he cautioned them.