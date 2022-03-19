The UAE has shipped a planeload of 30 tons of food to Mek’ele, the capital of the Tigray region in Ethiopia as part of the human bridge and supplies intended to Tigray people.

The supplies according to the UAE government will help more than 7,000 people, 5,600 of them women and children within the framework aimed to address the increasing needs of the families, especially women and children because of the current situations.

“The government of Emirates is keen to help alleviating the critical situations in the Tigray region in order to meet the population needs as this shortage of staples hits,” said Mohamed bin Salim Elrashidi, the UAE ambassador in Ethiopia.

He pointed out that these supplies are part of its humanitarian polices intended to provide emergency relief for countries and people in need.

“The UAE government solidifies its global status in supporting and providing humanitarian reliefs. Moreover, the UAE has always the led in assisting people in suffering. These supplies come in line with its ongoing efforts in providing key needs for the population as well as the values of fraternity and humanism which implemented by the government which places the human beings at the center of its priorities without discrimination or other any considerations.”

The UAE government has sent eight aircrafts loaded with 337 tons of foods and reliefs items to help more than 80 thousand people, 63 thousand of them are women and children whereas last year, 200 tons of vegetable oil were sent also in collaboration with the World Food Program to Mek’ele in the Tigray region as well as 18.5 tons of medical provisions within the global effort in response to Covid pandemic.

The United Arab Emirates government recently announced a $85 million(approximately shs30.4billion) package of humanitarian aid to the Horn of Africa.

The humanitarian aid which will be donated by the UAE government in collaboration with the Famine Relief Fund will be disbursed to several agencies including the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).