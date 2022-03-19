The NRM director for mobilization and cadre development, Rosemary Sseninde has said President Museveni and the ruling party should never be blamed for rising corruption levels in Uganda.

“Why do you keep blaming President Museveni for corruption in the country yet you nurture it at your own homes? Why would you give your child shs200 so that he or she can be able to wash utensils? Isn’t that corruption? Many of these vices start from our homes and communities because of the poor upbringing of our children and we instead blame leaders,”Sseninde said.

The NRM director for mobilization was on Friday speaking to vendors in Nakasero market in Kampala.

She noted that on many occasions, the opposition has started campaigns deliberately tarnishing the ruling government’s image among the public for their own selfish benefit but insisted government should be blamed for everything.

He said society begets leaders it nurtures.

“As the ruling government, we are always criticized by the opposition for their own selfish benefits. They have been misleading the public to shun government programs but that is wrong. Whether you in NRM, FDC or NUP, take part in government programs because President Museveni’s government wants to see everyone out poverty, be it opposition or NRM supporters. Poverty doesn’t segregate NRM, FDC or NUP,”Sseninde said.

“Some people tell you not to participate in government programs because it gives credit to NRM government. That is wrong. If government programs come your way, receive them with both hands because they are meant to benefit you. Don’t be misled by opposition politicians.”

She noted that for long, word had it that the ruling NRM party had no support in Kampala markets and noted that her visits to different markets in the city have found out otherwise.

“We were told vendors in Kampala markets hate NRM with passion. However, my fact-finding mission has found out that these people don’t hate NRM per say but they lack service delivery. I have found out that they have always missed out on government programs.”

“I have moved to many places in Kampala but I haven’t encountered any hate for NRM as people portray. What I have found out is that people are annoyed because of missing out on government services. I am going to report back to see the people responsible rectify this.”

Sseninde explained that in the past, the NRM party leadership was sitting ducks in offices but insisted the new leadership has resolved to always be proactive by moving and finding out problems affecting people.

“Ever since elections were done, President Museveni’s emphasis has been ensuring service delivery to people. We realized that the past NRM leadership always sat at the secretariat and didn’t go out to the population. However, as the new leadership, we resolved to out to people and understand their concerns so we can see how they can be solved and once this is done, by the time the next elections come, we will win by 100%.”

Sseninde noted that she will make countrywide tours in a bid to identify problems facing the population in a bid to see how they can be solved by government.