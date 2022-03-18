The spokesperson of Rwandan government, Yolande Makolo has described Lt Gen Kainerugaba Muhoozi’s second visit to Rwanda as positive but maintained there’s still need to pay more attention to underlying issues between Uganda and Rwanda.

Muhoozi who is the commander of land forces in the UPDF, returned home on Wednesday after a second trip to Kigali, the Rwandan capital that he described as successful.

Commenting on Muhoozi’s second visit, Makolo said the meeting between the First son and Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame had yielded progress in strengthening the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

She, however, noted that there’s still need for Uganda government to get rid of hostile persons whose intentions she claimed are aimed at destabilising Rwanda.

“Despite all the positivity and progress of the second visit to Kigali by Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, there’s still need to pay attention to underlying unresolved issues, raised from the start, of known hostile persons bent on destabilizing Rwanda, still operating in Uganda,” Makolo said.

She also pointed out what she described as hateful media propaganda which she said continues to be spread by a number of Uganda-based individuals.

“Also pending is continued hateful media propaganda produced by Uganda-based individuals including; Obed Katurebe aka RPF Gakwerere, Sula Nuwamanya, Gerald Tindifa, Robert Higiro, Asiimwe Kanamugire, etc.”

Makolo said as Rwanda, they are patiently awaiting action by Ugandan authorities on this ‘unfinished business’.

This week’s visit was Muhoozi’s second to Rwanda this year after the one on January 22, 2022, during which Kagame pledged to restore diplomatic ties between the two neighbouring countries.

The relations between Uganda and Rwanda countries have been sour for years with the two neighbouring countries accusing each other of peddling. The deteriorated ties resulted in Rwanda closing its Gatuna/Katuna border with Uganda in 2019.

However, following discussions between Muhoozi and Kagame in the recent months, the relations between the two countries have improved resulting into the reopening of the Gatuna border.