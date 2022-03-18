PostBank has donated iron sheets in support of the reconstruction of the recently burnt Elegu market

where property worth millions are estimated to have been lost.

The iron sheets, which were handed over to John Kovuki, the Elegu LC III Chairman at the Elegu Town Council offices, are for the purpose of reviving business operations that have been dampened because of the gruesome fire.

Speaking during the handover, Catherine Nabukwasi, the PostBank Gulu Branch Manager, said that it is the bank’s undertaking to have a positive impact in society and always provide viable solutions during times of need.

“Many of the affected people are entrepreneurs, who, we as a bank, value for their continued support. We hope that this donation will speed up the process of resuming business in the market,” she said.

Kovuki noted that several traders lost millions of cash in the fire that gutted Elegu market.

“Most traders have been keeping money in their shops – this disaster comes as a reminder that we have to quickly find lasting solutions that mitigate loss when incidents such as these occur,” Kovuki said.

To salvage the cash loss situation, the bank officially designated a mobile van (bank on the wheels) to provide financial services to the traders.

Traders will ably transact like they would be in a traditional bank setting. The mobile van is set to make weekly stops in Elegu town, as the bank seeks to extend affordable financial services to the unbanked population.

Elegu, is a growing business hub on the border of Uganda and South Sudan and currently, for people to access financial services, they have to move to Gulu City which is 130 kilometers away or to Adjumani district.

“We pride ourselves in extending sustainable financial services to people. In addition to our

mobile banking channels; PostMobile – *263#, PostApp, and ATMs, we have set up over 400

PostAgents countrywide, to enable our customers transact with ease,” Nabukwasi said.