The President General of the Opposition Democratic Party (DP) Norbert Mao has called upon the country to continue praying for the indisposed Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

Mao, who is in the USA to visit Oulanyah alongside the Deputy Speaker, the Chief Justice Owiny Dollo, and Oulanyah’s brother said that a statement will be released soon by Deputy Speaker Anita Among detailing Oulanyah’s situation.

“I’m with the CJ, the D/Speaker, the Health Minister, and the Speaker’s brother in Seattle where the Speaker is hospitalized. A man who is very ill deserves our prayers, “Mao tweeted

“Above all let’s respect his privacy and that of his family. The D/Speaker will soon issue a statement. It is well!”

Plenary on Tuesday afternoon was held for just 30 minutes before Deputy Speaker Among adjourned the house to a later date, leaving the legislators wondering why some items on the order paper were left untouched.

Speaking to this website, Parliament Spokesperson Chris Obore confirm the development but said that Among and the chief justice’s travel to the US were on schedule.

“First of all the plenary was not cut short, the travel of the deputy speaker was a scheduled travel because there was not much business in the house,” Obore said.

“The issue of her traveling to the US, I have seen social media with all sorts of angles but no, checking on a patient is something usual, and there is no patient whose family, friends, and relatives do not visit,” Obore added.

Obore said that the deputy speaker was scheduled to visit her boss but today’s plenary had to happen.