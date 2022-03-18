Formula One has made a resurgence in the last two years, widening its spectrum from the once older elitist demographic to include the currently younger, modern, elite corporate class.

Formula One is the highest class of international racing for open-wheel single-seater formula racing cars, sanctioned by the Fédération Internationale de Automobile (FIA).

With 23 race weeks on the annual calendar, Formula One lovers are in for a treat this weekend as premium scotch whisky, Johnnie Walker, is set to spice up the race weekends at select city bars.

Johnnie Walker has partnered with two top hangouts; Alchemist in Bugolobi and Gardens in Najjera, to screen all the Formula One action live, on every race day, at both bars.

Johnnie Walker is revamping the experience starting this Sunday with re-imagined activity and offers on their premium range of labels.

Fans will be delighted to a starter cocktail happy-hour that will see Johnnie Walker mixologists churn out flavorsome selections of cocktails made with Johnnie Walker Black Label and Gold.

Guests will then be treated to an amazing food pairing experience with a special Johnnie Walker barbeque and highball combos.

Johnnie Walker will further elevate the grandeur and spectacle of the hangouts by setting up a cocktail bar, and also add huge TV screens that will be dedicated to showing the race with live commentary.

Johnnie Walker Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda emphasized that partnerships like these offer an immense opportunity for the brand to engage with its consumers at a more personal level.

“As Johnnie Walker Uganda, we want to engage with our consumers on a more personal level, to engage with them in the activities that they enjoy like motorsport. This is something we have been doing for the last four years at Gardens in Najjera and we are excited to expand the experience to Alchemist. So, why not come and enjoy the race with great company, tasty barbeque and of course discounted Johnnie walker offers,” she said.

Formula One returns this weekend with a season-opening race, the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place over 57 laps of the 5.412-kilometre Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Sunday, March 20.

Race lovers can look out for special discounts of up to 15% on a wide range of Johnnie Walker offerings at Gardens and Alchemist every race weekend.