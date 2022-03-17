President Museveni who is also commander in chief of the armed forces has appointed Maj Gen Charles Okidi as the new UPDF Air Force deputy commander.

“The President and commander in chief of UPDF has made the following appointments including Maj Gen Charles Okidi as Deputy Commander Airforce,” the army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said on Thursday evening.

Maj Gen Okidi has been serving as the air force Chief of Staff, a position he took over in 2019, replacing then Maj Gen Paul Lokech who had been appointed as special envoy to South Sudan.

In the latest changes, Maj Gen Okidi has been replaced by Brig David Agonyi as Chief of Staff in the air force whereas Col Abdul Rugumayo has been appointed as the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence deputy commander.

Biography

Maj Gen Okidi has for a long-time served as a pilot to President Museveni but also previously as the Director Operations at the Air Force headquarters in Entebbe.

He also served as Nakasongola Air force wing commander, Entebbe Air force wing commander, Squadron commander and Officer Commanding Operations at Entebbe Air force wing.