Oscar Diego Mujuni

The body of Boniface Kimera Olara, a final year student at Kyambogo University who went missing since Monday March 14 has been found around the shores of Lake Victoria.

Olara, who was set to sit finish his final exams in a week’s time has been pursuing a degree in Automotive and Power Engineering at Kyambogo University and has been a part-time employee of Tata Motors.

According to family and friends, the deceased was allegedly kidnapped on Monday by unknown people and this made them embark on a social media campaign in search of his whereabouts.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts kindly reach out to any of the numbers below,”one of the search posters read.

Later they were alerted of a body which had been found along the shores of Lake Victoria and when they checked it out, it was that of Olara.

Upon receiving the news of his demise friends, relatives and classmates described him as a kind, calm and loving person.

“We’ve lost a good engineer in the making, may his soul rest in peace,” one of his classmates tweeted.

By press time, it was however still unclear whether the death was a suicide or a murder as the postmortem is yet to be done.