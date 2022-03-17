The business community in Iganga Municipality have decried the absence of street lighting which they say has contributed to the increase in crime.

Alex Ssenabulya a boda rider in town said when they had a concert in town recently, robbers used the opportunity of darkness to rob people and rape girls.

“The absence of street lighting is putting our lives and motorcycles at risk. The town is now a safe haven for criminals,” Ssenabulya said.

Kenneth Waiswa, the Silver Ward A village chairperson, said thugs often steal security lights installed on various houses to ensure that their area of operation remains dark when they are on “duty”.

“Every night, we hear women making an alarm that they are being attacked,” he said.

Speaking to Nile post, Edward Lwanga the Iganga Municipal town clerk attributed the darkness to low funds from the central government.

“It’s true we still have a security light challenge but we ask the government to increase on the funds such that we can work on this issue,” Lwanga said.

Diana Nandawula, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson said her office had instituted investigations into the increasing level of crime in the town