The National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has asked a visiting US official to isolate President Museveni over continued human rights violations.

Kyagulanyi said it is time for the US to move away from issuing statements to the Ugandan government to taking firm action.

The NUP president made these remarks on Thursday in meeting with the USA’s Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Lisa Peterson, at Parliament.

The meeting was chaired by Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga and was also attended by Natalie Brown, the USA ambassador to Uganda among other NUP and opposition officials.

“We call for firmer action from the international community, we call for isolation of the regime in Uganda,” Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi added that the rule of law, democracy and respect for human rights should be made a precondition for cooperation with Uganda.

“We continue to call upon international development partners to not be seen to associate with a clear military dictator that Museveni is, that is our position,” he added.

According to the US State Department, Peterson’s visit to Uganda aims to “underscore the United States’ commitment to the protection and advancement of human rights and democracy in Africa’s Great Lakes region.”

Her trip comes at the backdrop of deteriorating human rights conditions in the country, with cases of torture and human rights violations on the rise.

This website also understands that the US official will also meet with President Museveni’s government officials, members of Parliament and civil society groups to stress the importance if holding accountable those who commit human rights abuses, including the enforced disappearances and torture.