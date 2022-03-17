Kiham Enterprises which is a joint company owned by businessmen Ham Kiggundu and Nakibinge Kaggwa has disputed claims that it wants to “steal” part of Kabaka’s land at Kigo.

This week there were media reports that Buganda Land Board had raised alarm over Kiham after the company in convenience with UNRA tried to create a road that connects to the 140 acres in Kigo. Kiham already owns several developments in the area. The land under question is situated between Serena Kigo and Mirembe Villas.

However, Kiham has come out to clarify that it has no such intentions insisting that it followed all the necessary procedures to acquire the land.

In a statement, the company said its activities like widening the drainage channel and construction of the access road were duly approved by relevant authorities including the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

“Prior to commencement of any activities in as far as opening up an access road is concerned, Kiham Enterprises (U) Limited contacted the local leadership through the L.C 1 Chairman of Kigo Prisons Cell, who also re-emphasized the need to widen the drainage channel that runs across the Munyonyo Spur Road and further welcomed the project,” the firm said.

The company said it is open to a joint boundary opening exercise that will confirm that its block of land and that of Kabaka are separate even when the two share boundaries and fall in the same block and county.

…being a company owned and run by loyal subjects and servants of His Highness The Kabaka of Buganda, [we] have no intentions of fighting the Kingdom whatsoever but rather are open to reconciliations and mutual engagements at all times,” read part of the statement.

Sports club

Meanwhile, the company has said it is in advanced stages of building an integrated sports complex called Ham Sports Club at Kigo.

“It is intended to identify, nurture and promote Ugandan youth talent domestically, regionally, and internationally. It accommodates 3 state of the art football playgrounds (including 2 training grounds), 2 Olympic size swimming pools, World Class Gym, 4 basketball courts, 4 tennis courts, 4 netball courts, all indoor games, accommodation facilities and a grade four medical health facility,” the statement noted.