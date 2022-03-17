The First Son and Commander Land Forces, Lt. Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Wednesday returned home after a second trip to Kigali, the Rwandan capital that he has described as being successful.

Gen Muhoozi, who is also President Museveni’s Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations on Monday left for Kigali for yet another series of meetings with Rwandan President Paul Kagame on further normalizing relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

During the follow up meetings, he held talks with President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro, the Rwandan president’s office, visited the Kigali genocide memorial where he paid tribute to the victims of the genocide against the Tutsi in a heartfelt message.

Muhoozi also toured the Campaign against Genocide Museum in Kigali to learn more about the history of the liberation struggle before he later toured the Kigali arena, a modern sports facility in Remera and shot some hoops.

The Ugandan Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations also visited President Kagame’s farm where he was gifted with Inyambo cows.

Speaking about the visit, Lt Gen Muhoozi described it as being fruitful.

“After a very fruitful three-day visit to Rwanda, I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame and the government and people of Rwanda for the very warm way we were received and treated. We discussed a wide range of issues,”Gen Muhoozi tweeted after returning home.

He noted that the meetings among others discussed the “the few difficulties” that are still connected with the border reopening like the high cost of PCR covid test.

“President Kagame assured me all that will be sorted out,” he said.

The Commander of the Land Forces in the UPDF however applauded President Museveni for giving him an opportunity to mediate in the relations between Uganda and Rwanda.

“I thank President Museveni for giving me the opportunity to serve my nation by helping to rebuild the very important strategic relationship between Uganda and Rwanda.”

The visit came on the backdrop of the full reopening of the border between Uganda and Rwanda earlier this month.

The border had been closed for close to three years without anyone crossing to either side.

Negotiations between both president to have the impasse solved proved futile and it was not until Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba met with President Kagame in Kigali that the border was reopened.