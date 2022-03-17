The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Major General Katsigazi Tumusiime has appealed to the government to increase funding for the force to enable the institution cope with mobility challenges.

The Deputy IGP made the call during a familiarisation tour at Police Mechanical workshop in Kampala where he met with the managers and engineers of the institution.

During the tour Tumusiime was shown the fleet that are broken down, and the staff also presented him with challenges faced in it’s maintainace which he promised to forward.

“As police management, we request for additional support from government to ensure that the maintenance budget is increased, to enable our fleet go back on road to address the challenges of luck of mobility in the force especially upcountry,” he said.

The D/IGP added that there is need to service the grounded fleet due to wear and tear and those from accidents to have them serviced and ready for work.

He noted that there is need for security to have all the highways covered and patrol increased for visibility and protection of Ugandans.

Tumusiime further cautioned police drivers involved in accidents due to reckless driving that action will be taken.

“We are going to see to it that whoever drives recklessly and causes an accident is punishment according.” the deputy IGP warned.

He also promised that the force will carry out more training to increase the efficiency of police drivers, and that fleet is a lifetime of the force and without mobility the whole institution is down.