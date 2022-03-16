Angella Nantege

The National Unity Platform has thrown its weight behind the move by Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake to challenge his censure as commissioner of Parliament in court.

Zaake was kicked out of the commission last week after the committee on Rules, Discipline and Privileges concluded that he had berated the deputy speaker Anita Among.

He has now run to court saying Parliament did not follow procedure when they threw him out.

Addressing journalists, NUP secretary general, Lewis Rubongoya said they will not abandon Zaake.

“We are ready to support Zaake in court because the process that the parliament used to throw him out as commissioner is wrong. It was just intended to hurt Zaake and NUP supporters feelings,” Rubongoya said.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that the parliament should instead focus on matters that are oppressing people like the increasing commodity prices rather than petty issues.

“It is very unfortunate that the parliament chose to focus on hating on Zaake rather than focusing issues that are oppressing people,” Ssenyonyi said.

NUP said they are yet to decide whether they will replace Zaake on the commission.