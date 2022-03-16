The National Drugs Authority (NDA) has revealed to the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industries and Tourism that four energy drinks on market contain alcoholic-content.

According to NDA, the products found to be having alcoholic content include; Kituzi (1.1%), Power Bank(4.4%), Sabarara extra(10.3%) and Entare Sana(6%).

The drugs regulator made the revelation on Wednesday, as its officials and those from Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, to present results of the samples of carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks tested to ascertain caffeine levels and presence of sexual potency-enhancing ingredients.

Following the findings, the committee chairperson hon Mwiine Mpaka directed UNBS to regulate the manufacture and distribution of Kombucha and energy drinks that have been found to contain alcohol content.

He further gave UNBS an ultimatum of seven days to withdraw distinctive marks on all the energy drinks and komubuchas that have violated the standard.

Meanwhile, in its report, NDA highlighted that all the 23 energy drink samples tested complied with the functional caffeine limit of 320mg/kg in the carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks standard.

Further, the report found out that none of the products was found to be adulterated with inhibitors known to treat erectile dysfunction.

However, it was found out that some products like Mukama Nayamba, Power play, Sabarara extra, Akaboozi, Kabody coffee contained properties that enhance sexual potency and improve appetite.