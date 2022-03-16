More than 10 Kenyan soldiers have been killed by a roadside explosive in southern Somalia.

Five others were seriously injured when their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device in the Gedo region, near the Kenya-Somalia border.

The names of the killed soldiers have not been revealed, but a former Kenyan presidential aspirant said on Twitter that his younger brother was among the dead.

The attack has been blamed on al-Qaeda linked al-Shabab group which has carried out similar strikes against civilians and security forces convoys.

The killed soldiers were part of the African Union Mission in Somalia – a peacekeeping force deployed to the country to help the federal government fight the al-Shabab militants.

Recent months have seen a surge in militant attacks which have targeted public areas, government installations and security check points.

It comes as the country grapples with a much delayed parliamentary election, with analysts saying the rise in attacks is meant to scuttle the process that will culminate in the elected MPs selecting a new president.

Source: BBC