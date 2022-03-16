The Democratic Party (DP) has urged urged government to enact a price control act that will enable it to regulate prices of essential commodities, saving Ugandans from being cheated by private entrepreneurs.

DP spokesperson, Okoler Opio said that government made a huge mistake when they surrendered administration of key sectors to private players whose only aim is to make profit.

Opio made these remarks during the weekly DP presser on Tuesday.

“We believe strongly that there is only one remedy to the current crisis of high prices of commodities that are bedevilling ordinary Ugandans, that is enacting a price control act which shall give government power,” Opio said.

Opio’s remarks come at a time when the high costs of essential household commodities are worrying many sections of the public. Politicians and members of the civil society want government to take action and stall the rising prices.

Last week, President Museveni attributed the rise in prices to a number of factors, include the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The president said that it is a global challenge and not just limited to Uganda.

But Opio, while addressing the press, said that governments that work for the people will always protect the interests of citizens from those of business owners by taking charge of the prices of services and goods and key sectors.

The DP man implored government to benchmark from countries like Nigeria that have done it before.

“The government of Nigeria enacted the Price Control Act with a fully-fledged price control board to prevail over business owners attempting to cheat citizenry, we believe that this is a remedy,” Opio added.