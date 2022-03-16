The State Minister for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth has described as clowns, a section of Ugandans whom he blamed for amplifying “small mistakes” back home in Uganda.

“The few things we see in Uganda and with exception of the isolated torture cases, Uganda is incomparable to any other in being a secure country to do business, to come in and go out .We need to protect and guard this jealously by not making careless and reckless statements when abroad,”Oboth Oboth said.

“It is a pity that some Ugandans see mistakes here and they amplify them. The whites love to hear that because you are entertaining them. You are like clowns. I hope mindset changing will help in reducing the number of Ugandan clowns in diaspora.”

The minister made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting between several government ministries, agencies and departments on how to ensure Ugandans in the diaspora can be lured to invest back home at the Office of the President in Kampala.

Oboth Oboth said it is wrong for Ugandans to think that going abroad is a ticket for being at loggerheads with the current government.

He insisted that going abroad for work should be to better one’s status, family and also do better things than they have been doing at home and not abusing government or tarnishing the country’s name.

“You are there to work and not to shout. I want to implore our friends abroad to copy Americans They don’t abuse their government outside America. You need to put out your very best. Even if you come from a poor home, you don’t go out and abuse your father when at a neighbour’s house but some Ugandans get carried away by going abroad.”

“Most of the people who are out behave like they have another home. When you see those insulting, they don’t have anything to lose here. They have not made investments or built here. For them whether Uganda catches fire, they don’t mind.”

The minister urged the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb.Abbey Walusimbi to continue with his idea of mindset for Ugandans in a diaspora to ensure they change into loving and supporting their country other than tarnishing its name.

“The history of this country shows that we must value what we have and guard it jealously. We don’t have any place we call. Home.”