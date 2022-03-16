Rwandan singing duo of Charly na Nina, real names Umuhoza Fatuma, and Charlotte Rulinda will be headlining this week’s Comedy Store show, organisers have said.

According to organisers, this week’s show is dubbed ‘Border Is Open’, as a convergence of the Ugandan and Rwandan cultures which have in recent years been further integrated through music collaborations.

The show comes a few weeks after the full reopening of the Uganda and Rwanda border.

This week’s edition of the Comedy Store show will also feature Geo Steady with whom the duo did hit song Owooma in 2017.

The song has since become a lovers’ anthem registering quick success in both Uganda and Rwanda.

The duo has worked with Ugandan audio and video producers on several of their songs.

To further spice it up, fast-rising entertainer, John Blaq is also lined up for the Wednesday show at the UMA show grounds in Lugogo.

Organizers say the audience should expect a thrilling evening and rib-tickling performances from Uganda’s leading comedians including MC Mariachi, Madrat and Chiko, Amooti Omubalanguzi, Daniel Omara, Ehma Napoleone, Kalela, The Talkers among others.