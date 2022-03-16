Outgoing Ugandan ambassador to Sudan, James William Kinobe has been recognised with the country’s highest honour, the 1st class order of the Nile Medal.

On Tuesday, Uganda’s outgoing Ambassador to Sudan, H.E James William Kinobe met and held discussions with H.E Gen. Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, President of The Transitional Council of the Republic of Sudan.

In recognition of his efforts in promoting strong bilateral relations between Uganda and Sudan, Amb. Kinobe was decorated with the 1st Class Order of the Nile Medal by President Al-Burhan. The decoration ceremony took place at Sudan’s Presidential Palace in Khartoum.

Amb. Kinobe expressed his gratitude at this recognition and praised the efforts by Presidents Al-Burhan and Yoweri Museveni in ensuring that the cordial relations between the two countries continue growing from strength to strength.