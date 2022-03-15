The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has warned that Russia’s war against Ukraine could lead to what he called “a hurricane of hunger” and food insecurity worldwide.

He said many African and poorer countries relied heavily on Russian and Ukrainian wheat production, now endangered by the conflict.

These include Burkina Faso, Somalia and Yemen which are already struggling to feed their populations.

Mr Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire to avoid a breakdown of the world food systems.

He also announced a $40m (£31m) package to help millions of Ukrainians facing hunger and dwindling supplies of water and medicine

Source: BBC