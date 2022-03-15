uThe United States of America (USA) ‘s Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor, Lisa Peterson is set to jet in Kampala following several human rights violation complaints, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to The US State Department, the diplomat started her trip in Burundi, where she will set to enter Uganda on Wednesday.

The department said that her trip aims to “underscore the United States’ commitment to the protection and advancement of human rights and democracy in Africa’s Great Lakes region.”

The trip comes at the backdrop of deteriorating human rights conditions in the two East African countries.

Uganda, most especially, remains a country of major concern to the US following several cases of human rights violations such as torture, abductions among others, which captured the attention of the international community.

In Bujumbura (Burundi’s capital), the envoy is meeting with government and civil society leaders to discuss good governance, protection of human rights and the continued reforms being undertaken by President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

In her visit to Uganda, Petersen will meet with President Museveni’s government officials, members of Parliament and civil society groups to stress the importance if holding accountable those who commit human rights abuses, including the enforced disappearances and torture. This is according to the US Department of State.

“Her trip will highlight the United States’ support of the Ugandan people and our commitment to working together to advance democracy, protect the freedoms of expression and association, and promote respect for human rights,” the statement reads.

Human rights violations and cases of torture have been increasing in Uganda since 2020 in the run up to the 2021 General Elections in the country.

Opposition leaders, especially from the National Unity Platform (NUP) have on several occasions came out to say that their supporters were abducted and held incommunicado on tramped up charges.

In December 2021, critical author Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was also kidnapped from his home and resurfaced a month later, with severe marks of torture on his back and lower body, although government denied any wrongdoing.

President Museveni in an exclusive interview with the Voice of America last month said it is true, he has confirmed some torture cases, although he attributed this to traditional and colonial ideas by some independent army officers.

The President reiterated that torture is not allowed, although none of the army officers have ever been held accountable for human rights abuses.