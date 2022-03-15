Police at Kabalagala Police Station in Kampala have arrested an army deserter who tricked police officers into providing him shelter but woke up at night and tried to grab a gun from one of the officers.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident which was caught on CCTV cameras happened on Monday night when Hussein Kakonge, a security guard with Security 2000 located in Muyenga sought refugee at Muyenga police Station.

“Kakonge introduced himself to officers at Kabalagala Police Station as a guard and he claimed that he was stranded after his bosses evicted him out of the house. He said he was looking for a place to spend a night. Our officers, under the police mandate of protecting life and property, they gave him beddings to rest near the counter,”Owoyesigyire said.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police mouthpiece said that at around 1am, Kakonge woke up and attempted to grab a gun from one of the officers at the counter prompting a scuffle to ensue.

“He started using a helmet to assault Police Constable Bamwesigye Junior and later tried to disarm him of his gun. The officer put up resistance until other officers, who were nearby, came and subdued the suspect.”

UPDF deserter

Owoyesigyire indicated that further investigations have found out that Kakonge has a military background, having joined the army in 1996 and had previously served the Ugandan army in the AMISOM mission in Somalia and in the war against Lord’s Resistance Army(LRA) rebels of Joseph Kony.

Investigations have also indicated that after return from the foreign mission in Somalia,Kakonge deserted the army and joined Security 2000 Limited, a private security company.

“The police are currently working with the UPDF to ascertain more facts on why he deserted and will be informing you on the progress. We have preferred one count of attempted murder, desertion and attempt to steal a gun against him.”

The Kampala police mouthpiece however applauded police officers at Kabalagala police division for the vigilance and quick reaction they exhibited during the incident .

“Officers around Kampala Metropolitan Policing area have also been urged to remain vigilant and alert while on duty since the threat of targeting their guns still exists.”

.