Experts have said ICT journey is both a means and an end in reforming businesses, education, health services and all other professional support, adding that an innovative ICT ministry should be a support system for this entire act.

Experts noted that Uganda is strategically blessed with unique capabilities and value proposition to be a technology and Innovation powerhouse in Africa.

The remarks were made at the official launch of “Uganda as Africa innovation Power House today.

The event objective is to formally launch the “Uganda Africa’s innovation power house” campaign officially to the media through offline and online channels.

The Innovation Power House is to engage business to business meetings to enter into buyer-seller agreements and showcase innovations through an exhibition and networking event.

Experts noted that there is a need to create spaces in universities and academic institutions where industry practitioners can provide skills to students.

Speaking at the launch, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said the drive they are championing is for Uganda not to be left behind when it comes to the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“We were in Dubai for the Dubai Expo, and one of the presidents had robots as his bodyguards while most of the African presidents had human bodyguards. We established an innovation fund where we support innovators,” he said.

He noted that the country also has an innovation council composed of professionals to promote innovations in the country.

“Recently, I met a man in Mbarara who assembled something like a helicopter and could fly it. That speaks volumes about the potential in the community when it comes to innovation,” he said.

Dr. Aminah Zawedde, the permanent secretary in the ministry of ICT said the government emphasises the need to improve access to ICTs infrastructure and amplify usage, as well as the development of adequate skills in all segments of the population.

She noted that the government has embarked on developing technology parks in all the country’s regions using private-public partnerships.

“The Ministry of ICT will profile all Ugandan innovation companies to offer the required support. The support will be given based on the level of maturity of these companies. We have a number of business lines that Ugandans can leverage on,” she said.

Zawedde said that the majority of the country’s population is youth, and the most of them are unemployed and by sending Ugandan innovators to the Dubai Expo, the country is confident that they will learn disruptive ideas that they can bring back home.

The chief executive officer of Next Media, Kin Kariisa, said this initiative is a very big statement to the young people.

“Many years ago I used to teach at Makerere in the faculty of Computing. The kids would ask us where they would get jobs in software engineering. Now we have those jobs. We as the media will amplify the fact that we have innovators in the country capable of incredible innovations,” he said.

Officials from the Ministry stated that they are going to create and implement a comprehensive branding and marketing strategy that shall build the right impetus to scale export opportunities for the Ugandan enterprises in the global market.