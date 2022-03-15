The deputy Inspector General of Police Major General Katsigazi Tumusiime has promised that the police construction unit will build a new structure for families of police officers whose property were destroyed by fire in Katwe Kampala division.

Tumusiime also told the families that quick aid will be provided for those affected by the fire, calling for calm and patience.

He made the remarks shortly after touring the Katwe division to assess the impact of the inferno that gutted 15 housing units of police officers.

“It’s a very unfortunate incident but thank God there was no loss of life. The officers lost property and as management of police, efforts are under way to give them quick aid to stabilise their day to day life,” Tumusiime said.

He noted that a modern and permanent structure will be erected to give proper accommodation to the officers.

“Our construction department is to ensure that they build a new structure for those affected by the fire within a short period,” he said.

The deputy inspector general took time and interacted with the administrators and officers who presented challenges they face on their day to day work.

“I found it important to understand the challenges affecting the officers in Katwe and present them to senior management to see the way forward,” he said.