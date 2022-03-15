Crown Beverages Limited (CBL) has revealed a star-studded team of world class players to go along with a rewarding “under the crown campaign” building upon Pepsi’s premier partnership with the UEFA champions league

This year’s campaign dubbed, Go for Goals, will run for three months giving customers a chance to win amazing prizes such as TV screens, Cash, T-shirts, Caps and so much more.

While announcing this year’s campaign the Head of Marketing at CBL, Timothy Luzinda revealed that it will feature a collaboration of three of the world’s best footballers including our very own Denis Masinde Onyango.

“Since becoming a sponsor in 2015, the Pepsico and UEFA partnership has become stronger and more exciting delivering for both our brand and our consumers. It is the largest global platform, and we are excited to be part of it and participate each season,” Luzinda said.

“We understand how much our customers love football, they are passionate about this sport, and we are passionate about keeping our customers happy and fulfilled, that is why we have made it a tradition to run a UEFA promotion every year. For our consumers upon buying a 300ml returnable glass Pepsi bottle or a Pepsi Max 330ml PET bottle customers shall stand a chance of winning lots of prizes such as cash, TV screens, T-shirts, Caps and sodas.”

The Pepsi Brand Manager, Ernest Ssentongo noted that this year’s campaign is bigger and more exciting than ever before.

“We have included our very own Denis Masinde Onyango whose presence in the campaign will inspire the youth in Uganda to believe in themselves, work hard and realise their dreams,” Ssentongo said.

The Players

Leo Messi:

“It’s always great to be back with the Pepsi team. Pepsi is a brand that celebrates doing things in your own way, and that is something that has always resonated with me. This year is no different and I am personally inspired to share the message that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are from or how crazy your dream is. You have to go after it with passion and dedication to achieve everything you want.”

Paul Pogba:

“Every year these campaigns get bigger and better, and this year it’s all about inspiring the next generation and changemakers in the game – on and off the pitch. It was great to work with the passionate and inspired Pepsi Collective members.”

Denis Onyango:

Pepsi is a brand that gives everyone a platform to realise their dreams. It is an honour to be working with the ‘Pepsi team’ as the brand has stood the test of time and a clear testament that giving up is NEVER an option. Let’s keep on chasing our dreams, they are valid!