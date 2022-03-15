A one Julius Matovu, a 32-year-old businessman who was captured on video kicking his wife like a football has been charged with aggravated torture and domestic violence.

He appeared before the Chief Magistrates Court in Nabweru and was remanded.

Matovu dragged his wife around, repeatedly hit her head to the wall, then stomped and kicked her severally.

The victim, Esther Nasaka, aged 22, has been cohabiting with the suspect for the last six years and left Matovu on February 20 2022, due to his abusive and aggressive nature.

She started staying with her mother at Kikubbamba zone, in Wakiso district.

A couple of weeks back, Matovu called her to come and pick her clothes and other belongings at Erisa zone in Kyebando, where they used to stay.

When she arrived, Matovu instead attacked and seriously assaulted her. The video has infuriated many people, leading one social media user to confess that she had smashed her phone when she saw it.

In a statement, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, said the video clearly shows a common pattern among domestic abusers especially husbands, male partners and boyfriends.

He said that the incident shows how some people in society have lost their sense of humanity, care and respect for others.

“As the police, we are concerned that several incidents of domestic violence still go unreported, because of the much stigma and pressure women face from family members and other members of the public, for them to maintain the family unit and reconcile with their abusers,” said Enanga.

He explained that some of the victims might not be ready to leave an abuser they share children with or rely on for financial support while others fear the legal consequences of courts and are dissuaded from filing or pursuing their complaints further.

He advised victims of domestic abuse that there is life after separation and there is proof that one can heal from the abuses in domestic settings, if it’s beyond repair.

“Tell somebody, if you are experiencing domestic violence, there are people who want to help you get out of it,” he said.