The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among have jetted out of the country to visit hospitalized Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah in the United States of America(USA).

The duo, according to reports, left the country at 0500hrs through the Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday evening and are set to arrive in the US on Wednesday.

Plenary on Tuesday afternoon was held for just 30 minutes before Deputy Speaker Among adjourned the house to a later date, leaving the legislators wondering why some items on the order paper were left untouched.

Speaking to this website, Parliament Spokesperson Chris Obore confirm the development but said that Among and the chief justice’s travel to the US were on schedule.

“First of all the plenary was not cut short, the travel of the deputy speaker was a scheduled travel because there was not much business in the house,” Obore said.

“The issue of her traveling to the US, I have seen social media with all sorts of angles but no, checking on a patient is something usual, and there is no patient whose family, friends, and relatives do not visit,” Obore added.

Obore said that the deputy speaker was scheduled to visit her boss but today’s plenary had to happen.

“About the chief justice, of all the friends that I have known of the Speaker Jacob, Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo is one of the closest friends I know. So if the friend is going to see a friend who is hospitalized, it should not raise speculations,” he added.

“I confirm, that the speaker has gone to see her boss, first of all, to know his condition and may be brief him about what has so far been handled in the house,” Obore added.

Other reports suggested that the duo was joined by Francis Emuna, supportive staff at Parliament and biological brother to Speaker Oulanyah. This website could have however not independently verified this report, since Obore did not make any mention of it.

A number of Ugandans on social media had started speculating that the speaker’s health, who has been hospitalized in the US since February 3, 2022, might have further deteriorated, forcing the deputy speaker and chief justice to storm out of the country.

“This speculation is because of what we have become as a society, I do not know whether people want to hear bad news all the time,” Obore stressed. Obore noted that if anything needs to be communicated, communication will come through the right channels.

Speaker Oulanyah last chaired Parliament on November 24, 2021. He left Uganda on a chartered Uganda Airlines Flight UR 2, plane registration number 5x-NIL, and has been away since then.