The authorities in Chad have handed over former Central African Republic (CAR) militia leader to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Maxime Jeoffroy Eli Mokom was the leader of an anti-Balaka militia and is suspected of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in 2013 and 2014.

His arrest warrant was issued in 2018.

The ICC said Mr Mokom, 43, is suspected of being responsible for extermination, forcible transfer of population, torture, mutilation and enlistment of child soldiers among other crimes.

The Hague-based court said Mr Mokom appearance before a pre-trial chamber will take place in due course, according to a statement.

Violence in CAR started in March 2013 after Muslim rebels, known as Seleka, seized power. Their rule made the Christian rebels to form the opposing anti-Balaka militias.

Thousands were killed and at least a million people displaced in CAR since 2013, according to the UN.

Several leaders from both rebel groups were arrested for crimes committed against civilians.

Chadian soldiers acted as peacekeepers in CAR after the 2013 violence but withdrew after they were accused of siding with the Muslim rebels.

Source: BBC