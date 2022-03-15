UPDF’s Sgt Abdul Sebute will defend his bantam weight belt when he takes on Tanzanian champion Juma Mwalugo next month.

In the fight set to be staged at Bombo sports grounds on April,8,2022, Ssebute will be eyeing the Africa Boxing Union title

Speaking on Monday, Col. Dr. Kato Damian Abooki, from the Chieftaincy of Education, Sports and Culture in the UPDF asked Ssebute to make the country shine.

“Make sure you get lead points to clear the way and if you cant get the 10 points to win the match, aim for the knockout or fight until the match ends,” Col. Dr.Kato urged.

Col. Kato emphasized that the army is not only about defending the country at war but also building and developing talent in additional to raising the country’s flag in all positive aspects.

Nara Promotionz Chief Executive Officer, Hussein Lubowa Babu said the fight has being organized in Bombo as a way of the taking it back to the grounds where Sgt Ssebute started his career.

On the same day, Musa Ntege will be defending his belt against Imani Daudi Kawaya in the cruiser weight 86 kg 10 rounds

Undercards

On the same day, several undercard matches have been organized to entertain spectators.

Moses Mutaka and Hamza Olum both from UPDF will fight in the super feather weight (58 kg) whereas Moses Ssenyonjo will fight against Safari Ryan Lawrence in the Bantam weight (52 kg).

Justine Okello(SFC) will fight with Zubairi Nadhomi in the lightweight category(64kg) whereas Kabali Joseph will fight Katantazi Isaac in the feather weight (57 kg).

All these fights will be in four rounds.