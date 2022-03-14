The last two big events in Acholi sub region (Karuma-Gulu water project and ordination of Orthodox Archishop) clearly showed the intention of government with Parish Development Model,

In all this, nobody wants to tell us how they arrived at the model which is meant to be rolled out nationwide. Was the consultations done? What are the findings? How viable will the model be?

But the most important question is: Is it what Acholi sub – region needs?

These questions, I hope our MP’s will ask if the matter comes on the floor of parliament.

From the IDP time to date, trillions of shillings have been spent in this region, question though is: what is the impact?

Was the money really spent on its intended objective or it bounced back in form of arcades and shopping malls in Kampala and other towns.

Each time I go to do a story in Pader, Agago and Amuru, I see no reflections at all. All I see were projects imposed on people. In other words, people had less say.

From this experience, should we really learn something?

In simple terms, government says the Parish Development Model will work this way:

Gov’t says each parish will get 100M

Gov’t will use cooperative society

It’s for social economic development

Emphasises element of production

The benefits are endless, according government

Again, I ask these questions, was NUSAF, PRDP not for the same purpose? Who in government can honestly show the impact of those programs implemented in Acholi sub region as a deliberate post war strategy?

Even with Operation Wealth Creation, the government did not even bother doing simple research on the needs, the weather patterns but dictated oranges and cassava cuttings for the sub region.

With the PDM, how sure are we that it will serve its purpose?

Acholi sub – region has 370 parishes with 3,014 villages, but even before implementation thought it wise to sensitise the community about this program or it will be the same old NUSAF methods.

For a fact, if the implementation is about who wears a yellow T-shirt, which MP can lobby first for the seeds, posho and donations, we are still wasting our time.

Can gov’t through its structures honestly identify groups that are more serious about making ends meet than making the program a pace setter for 2026?

if we don’t get a few things right, the Shs 490 billion tax payers’ money will go to waste.

I have seen gov’t programs which are meant to benefit poor people go to waste simply because they target NRM youths, NRM supporters, FDC extremists and those who swapped NUP for NRM.

To MP’s and local leaders in Acholi, I think it’s time to walk the talk, let’s leave political leadership and preach economic leadership. We can be pushing for motions that won’t reflect on the lives of your fellow tribe mates.

We can’t boast about having the biggest and most fertile land yet food production is dismal.

Without leadership, the Parish Development Model is nothing, the cultural leaders need to come to the playing field not in the corridors of lamentations.