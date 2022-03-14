A Swedish diplomat and a Ugandan national have died in a fatal accident at Magamaga weigh bridge along the Jinja-Iganga highway.

By press time, police was yet to issue a statement, with officials saying that they werr still making assessments.

Busoga East Police spokesperson Diana Nandawula confirmed the incident, and identified the Swedish diplomat as Ulrika Linberg Labasauskas.

Nandawula said that one other person, a Ugandan national had died on arrival at Jinja hospital.

The accident happened on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Uganda Road Cross Society (URCS) spokesperson Irene Nakasiita said that their emergency team were the first responders and had rushed the injured to hospital.

An Identification Card that was retrieved from the car showed that Lindberg was working as a counsellor at the Swedish Embassy in Kampala.

The accident comes just days, after another foreign national, Spanish journalist Sarduni Carrasco Sumaya also known as Sumy, died on spot in an accident in Kiryadongo.