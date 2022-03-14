Police have slapped murder charges against a private security guard who was found carrying a dead body in a sack.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, investigations have kicked off into circumstances under which Gideon Nabasa,31, a security guard attached to Afrisafe Guard Company was found transporting a dead body of a yet to be identified person in a sack on a motorcycle.

“At about 4am while our officers were on motorised patrols in Kazo Lugoba Zone Kaazo Ward, Nabweru Division Wakiso District, they found Nabasa carrying a sack on a motorcycle registration number UFG 635P.The officers were suspicious of what he was carrying and on asking for a search. They found a dead body of a male adult suspected to be in his early 20s in the sack and immediately arrested him,”Owoyesigyire said.

He added that the body also had two wounds suspected to be as a result of stabbings.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson noted that a team of investigators was called in at the scene and the body was later taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for a post mortem.

“Nabasa hasn’t yet cooperated well with the police to help us identify the deceased and where he got the body from. Our investigations to identify the deceased are ongoing.”

The suspect is being detained at Kawempe Police Station on allegations of murder.