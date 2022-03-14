A section of NRM youth supporters from Busoga region have asked the commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to stand for president come 2026.

Kainerugaba recently announced his retirement from the army on twitter but the UPDF has said the First Son has not lodged any official document regarding the matter.

The supporters noted that if Muhoozi accepts their request, this will be a very great chance for the party to continue having more youth with much love for the party in power.

Led by Hanisha Mutesi,the group think Muhoozi is the right person to lead Uganda.

“We are supporting him because he is a youth and he will be the right person to address our issues. We are ready to support Muhoozi to stand for president in 2026. We feel he is the right person,”she said.

The youth who had come to watch the eastern motor sport rally in Jinja noted that there is need to maintain peaceful transfer of power and this can done if Muhoozi contests in the coming presidential elections.

Muhoozi has on several occasions been rumoured to habour presidential ambitions but he has not come out to admit it.

In 2016, speaking shortly after promotion to the rank of Major General, Muhoozi Kainerugaba denied harbouring presidential ambitions.

However, developments in the past few years have suggested otherwise, with analysts indicating that the message is clear that Lt Gen Muhoozi is eyeing the top most seat in the country.