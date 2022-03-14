Parliament’s Appointment Committee today vetted Violet Froelich Kajubiri, sister to President Museveni, for the position of chairperson, Education Service Commission (ESC).

Kajubiri arrived at parliament by 9.00 am and held a brief meeting with deputy speaker Anita Among.

Sources said that her approval was a forgone conclusion.

Kajubiri is Museveni’s young sister born in 1949. He has been a member of the ESC.

The president has said before that she was struck by polio in 1955. As such his father was unenthusiastic about taking her to school reasoning that it was bad investment. The burden fell on the shoulders of the mother, who believed in education of the girl child and as such, solely saw Kajubiri through school.

Kajubiri’s CV

Education Background

Dr. Violet has a B.Sc. (Hon) – Makerere University Kampala, Conc. Dip Education (Bio/Chem)

Makerere University, Master of Science – Hohenheim University Stuttgart and Doctor of Philosophy

(Ph.D.) – Hohenheim University Stuttgart.

Working Experience