Simon Peter Mundeyi has been appointed as the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs to replace Jacob Siminyu who has served in the position for the last nine years.

Siminyu made the announcement on Monday during a joint security press briefing at Naguru police headquarters.

“I must thank everyone with whom I have worked for the last nine years. I have been given another assignment, “Siminyu told journalists.

He noted that he has now been taken to Jinja and appointed as the new regional immigration officer and will be in charge of all the immigration officers in the region.

Commenting about his appointment, Mundeyi who has been the officer in charge of operations in the passport office said he brings a wealth of experience to the new office.

“I call upon your cooperation and request for assistance as we serve the country,”Mundeyi said.

He begins work with immediate effect.