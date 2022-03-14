Police have unearthed fresh details in the case in which a private security guard was found carrying a dead body in a sack on a motorcycle at night.

Gideon Nabasa,31, a security guard attached to Afrisafe Guard Company was found transporting a dead body of a yet to be identified person in a sack on a motorcycle at around 4am while police officers patrolled Kazo Lugoba Zone Kazo Ward, Nabweru Division in Wakiso District on Sunday.

However, according to Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, whereas the suspect refused to tell police more about the dead body, further investigations have found out that the body recovered belongs to one Ivan Kagezi a resident in Hoima district who has been missing for several days.

“Kagezi hired this motorcycle on self-drive from Buseruka on March,7, 2022 and was leaving the village where he was living in Kijanji to Buseruka which are six kilometers apart. He paid shs10,000 to the owner of the motorcycle and since then, he disappeared until his body was recovered,”Enanga said.

He says investigations indicate that the deceased had been murdered and stuffed into a sack that was found with Nabasa on a motorcycle at night.

Enanga explained that after expanding investigations into the incident, police conducted a search at the security guard’s home in Bwaise, Katoogo zone where Nabasa together with a colleague, Ivan Twinamasiko, both security guards at Afrisafe guards led security in a search.

“The two had been deployed to guard a microfinance called Trinity Investments Bank found in Bwaise near Katoogo zone. When a search was conducted at the home of the two, blood was found allover the room they were renting. The whole mattress was also covered with blood and clothes belonging to the deceased were also recovered,”Enanga said.

He noted that the findings indicate that the murder happened at the home of the two security guards.

Investigations have also indicated that the deceased had spent two days at the home of the two security guards before he was later killed and body stuck in a sack.

“The motive of the murder is not yet clear but we shall be able to establish. We don’t want to confirm now whether there was a lot that they failed to share or there was a deal that went wrong but there are leads coming in,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson also applauded the police patrol teams that arrested the security guard who was found riding a motorcycle with a suspicious sack that later turned out to have a dead body.