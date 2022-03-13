The NRM Chapter in Canada is set to hold its first symposium aimed at bringing together the party supporters but also forge ways of investing back home in Uganda.

According to Fred Kinene, the chairman of the NRM Chapter in Canada, the meeting set for July 8 to 10, 202 at Niagara falls hotel will see the party members share knowledge on how they can tap into the investment opportunities back home but also to promote Uganda while in Canada.

“It’s the first of its kind in Canada NRM members and leaders in the diaspora, friends and well-wishers. We have invited several officials from Uganda Revenue Authority, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Post bank , Uganda Airlines and Ministry of Lands to sensitize people and answer several questions from their areas of expertise,” Kinene revealed

He noted that whereas the meeting was set to be organized in 2019, it was postponed due to the onset of the Covid pandemic.

“I am leading the organizing committee to ensure everything goes well. This is out of the love for my party for now more than 30 years, my rich experience in leadership with a number of associations as well as the success I have registered through my first Ugandan owned promotions company in Canada,” he added.

He said that the meeting will also be a good platform to publicize some of the ruling party’s achievements in the years it has been in power.

Kinene said whereas he has footed some of the bills for the conference as well as assistance from Phillip Kakuru, the patron of the NRM Southern African Chapter, participants will also be required to pay $300 each to cater for hotel bookings, entertainment and meals.

The three-day event is expected to be officiated Hon Ruth Nankabirwa who will be representing President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who is also the NRM party chairperson.

It is said that President Museveni has also pledged support to the event.

Others dignitaries expected to grace the symposium include Ministers, members of the NRM Secretariat, NRM Members of Parliament and the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Abbey Walusimbi among others.