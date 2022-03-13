The Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi has met with the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi to discuss the issue of labour externalization.

Amb. Walusimbi was recent appointed to help in the ongoing verification process for the authenticity of the different labour externalization companies in Uganda.

On Saturday, both principals met to further discuss the matter.

The duo discussed the need for a collective approach to harmonize labour externalization to which the deputy Attorney General suggested the need to identify countries with best practices in the field of labour externalization and benchmark to adopt the measures that made their stories a success.

“There is never a law that can’t be amended if those modifications are providing a better solution to existing problems. We are happy and open to engage all concerned parties to craft laws that protect our citizens who seek work abroad, the licensed companies that give them these opportunities and the interests of the state,” Kafuuzi said.

Speaking in response, Amb. Walusimbi noted that given the information gathered so far, the licensed companies have demonstrated willingness to follow the processes and guidelines set by Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development which include stationing liaison personnel at the companies in the Middle East where Ugandans children are recruited to work.

He noted that the liaison personnel act as the primary contact persons for Ugandans the moment they have challenges with their employers.

On the issue of the Ugandan embassy not intervening in case of distress calls by Ugandans in the Middle East, Walusimbi said although the embassy is responsible for all citizens in its jurisdiction, many enter the countries through illegal ways.

“Labour externalization is a presidential project through which President Museveni sought to better the lives of his bazzukulu by giving them exposure to other ways of living so that they bring home better attitudes and expertise. That is why government put in place clear procedures and regulations through its ministries to ensure that all its citizens who travel abroad for work are known and can be traced by the embassy in case they need help. However, when someone goes into a country without the knowledge of the government and doesn’t report to the embassy it becomes hard to even know they are in that space,”Walusimbi said.

“When such people realize they are in a country but didn’t go through the known channels yet they have challenges, they fear to even reach out to their first line of protection which in this case is the embassy, and then resort to digital platforms to seek public sympathy.”

He however asked Ugandans who travel abroad for work to keep in touch with personnel and directors of the companies that connected them to their current employers for assistance in case of problems.

“In case any of your employer tries to make you go against your contractual duties, before you post your challenges on social media, be patriotic and kindly reach out to your company’s liaison officer or supervisor. You can also contact the embassy and my office because we are here to work together for the protection and upholding of your rights as fellow Ugandans,” he urged.

Amb. Walusimbi urged the migrant workers to put into practice the skills they obtain during the 14 days pre-departure training but also have an attitude to learn from the people they interact with.