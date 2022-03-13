Alliance Française de Kampala, a non-profit Ugandan association and cultural center has launched a school competition aiming at ensuring proficiency in the French language by learners throughout the country.

Dubbed Njogera Français, literally translated in Luganda as “I speak French”, the competition for primary and secondary school as well as university students will see the high performers get rewarded with cash, laptops, tablets and also trips to France for further studies.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday, Karim Cwinya, the course coordinator at Alliance Française de Kampala said the competition will not only be participation but also to ensure the students get Diplomas in French language studies, a qualification that is awarded by the Ministry of Education in France.

“It is an internationally recognized qualification even for those outside France. Those who participate will get these diplomas but will also open career opportunities for them,”Cwinya said.

He explained that the competition will also help parents evaluate their children’s proficiency in the French language they study at school to see where to improve.

According to Michael Kushemererwa, a French teacher at Nabisunsa Girls School, the study of French is not for passing exams only but can open the world of many opportunities for learners.

“This is about gauging students’ ability to understand the French language. We don’t want to have crammers but rather students who understand the French language. For example, the Ugandan curriculum also teaches learners to write and pass French but not understand it. With this competition, learners will also be able to improve their understanding of the French language,”Kushemererwa said.

“By getting the Diplomas in French language studies, you do not only get the qualification but also one with competency and proficiency in the French language that you can operate anywhere in the world. This also presents many career opportunities.”

According to Jean Gavalda, the Business Development and Corporate Affairs Director at TotalEnergies, by sponsoring such competitions, the fuel company aims at investing in education of the country’s citizens as part of its corporate social responsibility.

“We are supporting such activities in education but also to help promote the French culture. We are giving an opportunity to Ugandan children to learn a new language and also get an internationally recognized certificate,”Gavalda said.